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After a dream partnership with Venus, Alex Eala may face Serena in dream duel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Alex Eala IG post)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

A possible dream showdown against former world No. 1 Serena Williams awaits Alex Eala after the draw for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships was unveiled on Friday, June 26.

Seeded No. 29 in the third Grand Slam event of the year, the 21-year-old Eala opens her campaign against Mexican veteran Renata Zarazua where a victory could set her up a potential second-round clash with the tennis icon.

Williams, who officially came out of retirement earlier this month, received a wildcard entry and will face 20-year-old Maya Joint in the opening round.

United States’ Serena Williams reacts during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Wednesday June 24, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)

The match marks William’s first Grand Slam match since her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open.

Should both Eala and Williams advance, the anticipated thrilling encounter would mark another dream milestone for the Filipina rising star.

Just days ago, Eala shared the court with Serena’s older sister, Venus Williams, in the doubles at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany where they reached the quarterfinals.

While a potential showdown with Serena would add another captivating chapter to Eala’s career, the Filipina remains firmly focused on her opening-round clash with Zarazua.

The two have met only once, with Zarazua prevailing in the quarterfinals of the ITF W100 Cary tournament in the United States in 2024.

Eala will now have an opportunity to settle the score, while also aiming to eclipse her previous finish last year where she lost her first match to former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

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