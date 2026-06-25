Tanod survives bolo attack by husband in Palawan

PALAWAN — A woman was left wounded after being attacked by her husband with a bolo during a heated argument in Barangay Culandanum, Aborlan, on Wednesday night, June 24.

The victim, identified as “Jina,” 52, was drinking with her husband “Roy,” 54, and friends at their home when a quarrel erupted.

Jina stepped outside to avoid further conflict, but Roy followed her and hacked her with a 17‑inch bolo. Despite her injuries, Jina managed to escape and call for help.

Responding police officers from the Aborlan Municipal Police Station arrested Roy at the scene.

The victim received first aid from a barangay health officer before being rushed to Puerto Princesa City Hospital, where she is now recovering.

Authorities recovered the bolo used in the attack. Roy is currently detained and faces charges of frustrated parricide under Article 246 of the Revised Penal Code.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. (Selena Atun)