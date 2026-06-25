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Major drug supply chain severed in Manila buy-bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Diann Calucin

MANILA — Police disrupted a major drug supply chain after seizing more than ₱6.8 million worth of suspected shabu in a pre‑dawn buy‑bust operation in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on June 24.

The operation, led by the Manila Police District’s Meisic Police Station (PS‑11), resulted in the arrest of a 36‑year‑old suspect known as alias “Lans,” a native of Lanao del Norte and resident of Muntinlupa.

Authorities recovered approximately one kilogram and five grams of shabu, along with marked and boodle money used in the sting.

Police said the volume of drugs indicated they were intended for wide distribution, potentially supplying multiple areas in Manila.

MPD chief Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago stressed that the operation was part of intensified efforts to dismantle not just street‑level pushing but also upstream supply networks.

Investigators are now tracing the origin of the seized drugs and identifying other individuals involved in the distribution chain.

The suspect is detained at PS‑11 and faces charges under Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

 

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