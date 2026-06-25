Japanese Embassy works to ease travel for Filipinos amid visa fee hike

By Argyll Geducos

The Japanese Embassy in Manila assured Filipino tourists that temporary visitor visas will remain free, even as Japan raises visa application fees for other foreign nationals beginning July 1.

In its advisory on June 25, the embassy emphasized that the fee hike does not apply to Philippine nationals applying for short‑term stays of up to 90 days.

“Temporary Visitor Visa (for stay within 90 days at maximum) for Philippine Nationals remains as gratis,” the embassy clarified.

Beyond maintaining free visas, the embassy highlighted ongoing efforts to make travel smoother for Filipinos.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said Tokyo is studying ways to streamline visa procedures, including the possibility of visa‑free entry.

He noted that the embassy has been making “steady efforts” to improve processing while balancing public safety, national security, and economic considerations.

Japan has already relaxed multiple‑entry visa requirements for qualified Filipinos in recent years, while holders of Philippine diplomatic passports have enjoyed visa‑free entry since October 2024.

These measures reflect Japan’s commitment to strengthening people‑to‑people exchanges, with the country consistently ranking among the top destinations for Filipino tourists and workers.