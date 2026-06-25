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Boy, 11 electrocuted to death in Iloilo foam party

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Tara Yap

ILOILO – An 11-year-old boy was killed while a man was hurt when they were electrocuted during a foam party in Banate, a coastal town in Iloilo province.

The Banate Municipal Police Station identified the fatality as “Prince” and the injured as 25-year-old “Kent.”

Investigators said the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.

The foam party, which began Wednesday night, was part of the town’s fiesta in honor of Saint John the Baptist.

Police reported that the victims entered a restricted area near the stage where electrical wiring for sound and lights was located. Wet from the foam, they accidentally touched a live wire.

Videos of the event showed people enjoying the party until a disc jockey spotted the incident from the stage and immediately called for emergency responders.

The local government unit (LGU) of Banate has assured assistance for the families of both the deceased and the injured.

 

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