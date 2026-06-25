10 busted in P12-M ‘paihi’ raid in Navotas

By Hannah Nicol

Authorities arrested 10 individuals and seized approximately P12 million worth of petroleum products, equipment, and transport assets during an operation against an alleged illegal fuel transfer scheme known as “paihi” in Navotas City on Monday, June 22.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region Field Unit in coordination with maritime police units.

Police intercepted an oil tanker and other equipment allegedly used in unauthorized fuel transfers.

Authorities said the scheme disrupts legitimate petroleum trade operations and may pose risks to public safety and the environment.

Seized during the operation were suspected diesel fuel, transport vehicles, motorized boats, siphoning equipment, and buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects, aged 20 to 28, are now under CIDG custody and will face appropriate charges.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that illegal petroleum trading undermines livelihood, safety, and public trust.

“This is not only a matter of violating the law. When there is illegal trade of petroleum products, livelihood, safety, and public trust are affected,” Nartatez said.