Bennie boatwright eyed to join Gilas in Asia Games

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is hoping to have Bennie Boatwright come on board for the Gilas Pilipinas program in time for its title defense in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan in September.

SBP executive director Erika Dy said the federation is now only waiting for the signing of his naturalization bill or its lapsing into a law after 30 days to start processing his passport.

Dy added that the passport is the only thing that is keeping Boatwright from being part of the national team as he has been already confirmed to have qualified for the residency rule that would make him eligible for the continental showpiece.

“There is no limit sa mga naturalized players. Ang definition kasi nila dyan is nasa Pilipinas for as long as at least three years so we all know Bennie first played for San Miguel three years ago so papasok sya dun sa residency rule,” said Dy.

The only problem right now is whether the 6-foot-10 center would secure his passport before the deadline of the submission for the long list and short list of players for the national teams.

“Ang issue na lang talaga ay yung passport talaga kung kailan lalabas kasi mayroon tayong long list, short list deadline tayo na hinahabol,” she added.

Boatwright, for now, went back to the US but is expected to immediately return to the country for his oath taking once the naturalization bill is signed by the President or lapses into law.

“Masaya kami and very thankful that finally on the third reading pumasa na yung naturalization bill ni Bennie Boatwright. The next step obviously is the bill will go up to the Malacanang for the President’s signature or if he doesn’t sign, pwede syang mag lapse into law after 30 days,” said Dy.

“After non mag oath taking siya tapos makakakuha ng naturalization certificate sa Bureau of Immigration, iyon ‘yung dadalhin natin sa DFA para makakuha siya ng passport,” she added.