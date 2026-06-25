Nominees for 9th Eddys’ unveiled

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) officially kicks off the film awards season with the unveiling of the nominees for the prestigious The Entertainment Editors’ Choice, more popularly known as the Eddys.

In its 9th edition, the announcement was made on June 25 at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, with the presentation streamed live on PlayTime Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

The event served as a curtain-raiser to the grand awards night set for July 5 at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

This year, the finest achievements in Philippine filmmaking across 14 competitive categories will be honored, recognizing works that have elevated the local cinematic landscape through compelling storytelling, artistic vision, and technical mastery.

Seven distinct and masterfully crafted films that offer a compelling lens on the Filipino experience are vying for Best Picture: “Bar Boys: After School,” “Eraserheads: Combo on the Run,” “I’m Perfect,” “Journeyman,” “Quezon,” “Sunshine,” and “UnMarry.”

Competing for Best Director are Sigrid Andrea Bernardo for “I’m Perfect,” Antoinette Jadaone for “Sunshine,” Jeffrey Jeturian for “UnMarry,” Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat for “Journeyman,” Kip Oebanda for “Bar Boys: After School,” Jerrold Tarog for “Quezon,” and Maria Diane Ventura for “Eraserheads: Combo on the Run.”

In the Best Actress race, nominees include Mylene Dizon for “Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan,” Barbie Forteza for “Kontrabida Academy,” Krystel Go for “I’m Perfect,” Angelica Panganiban for “UnMarry,” Maris Racal for “Sunshine,” and Charo Santos for “Only We Know.”

The Best Actor category features Carlo Aquino for “Bar Boys: After School,” Dingdong Dantes for “Only We Know,” Joshua Garcia for “Meet, Greet & Bye,” Jericho Rosales for “Quezon,” JC Santos for “Journeyman,” and Vice Ganda for “Call Me Mother.”

For Best Supporting Actress, the nominees are Susan Africa for “How To Get Away From My Toxic Family,” Eugene Domingo for “UnMarry,” Jennica Garcia for “Sunshine,” Odette Khan for “Bar Boys: After School,” Rochelle Pangilinan for “Child No. 82,” and Sylvia Sanchez for “I’m Perfect.”

The Best Supporting Actor contenders are Lucas Andalio for “Call Me Mother,” Will Ashley for “Bar Boys: After School,” Rico Blanco for “Manila’s Finest,” Richard Quan for “How To Get Away From My Toxic Family,” Tom Rodriguez for “UnMarry,” and Zac Sibug for “UnMarry.”

Completing the list are:

Best Screenplay: Kip Oebanda, Carlo E. Catu and Zig Dulay (Bar Boys: After School) Dustin Celestino (Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan) Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (I’m Perfect) Chris Martinez (Kontrabida Academy) Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera (Quezon) Chris Martinez and Therese Cayaba (UnMarry)

Best Cinematography: Hilarion Banks and Dominic Dycaico (Eraserheads: Combo on the Run) Ber Cruz (Kontrabida Academy) Pong Ignacio (Quezon) Moises M.M. Zee (Salvageland) Pao Orendain (Sunshine)

Best Visual Effects: Sonny Burgos (Eraserheads: Combo on the Run) Jericho Layson and Hanns Scheewe (Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan) Mylav Einah Infante (I’m Perfect) Anthony Lyant (Magellan) Bien Michael Caralian, Vincent Cheng, Jimmy dela Cruz and Santelmo Studio (Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins) Post Bandits Inc. (Sunshine)

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo (Kontrabida Academy) Frederik Sandoval and Emerzon Texon (Manila’s Finest) Jerrold Tarog (Quezon) Jose Antonio Buencamino (Salvageland) Jose Antonio Buencamino, Mikhail Ali Hooshmand and Paulo Almaden (Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins) Rico Blanco (Sunshine)

Best Production Design: Melvin A. Lacerna (Journeyman) Veronica San Antonio and Larissa Casingal (Kontrabida Academy) Lav Diaz, Isabel Garcia and Allen Alzola (Magellan) Diego Ricio (Manila’s Finest) Monica Sebial (Quezon) Carmela Danao (Salvageland)

Best Sound: Jason Abell (Eraserheads: Combo on the Run) Lamberto Casas Jr. and Kevin Padilla (Journeyman) Roy Santos and Neil Diokno (Manila’s Finest) Immanuel Verona and Fatima Salim (Quezon) Ditoy Aguila (Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins)

Best Editing: Chuck Gutierrez (Bar Boys: After School) Chuck Gutierrez and Hilarion Banks (Eraserheads: Combo on the Run) Aaron Alegre and Mark Cyril Bautista (Journeyman) Jerrold Tarog (Quezon) Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Sunshine) Benjo Ferrer (UnMarry)

Best Movie Theme Song: “Batas ng Api” (Kontrabida Academy) “Jack en Poy” (Quezon) “Kumpas” (Meet, Greet & Bye) “Sandalan” (Manila’s Finest) “Tala” (Call Me Mother).

Hosted by Concert Queen Pops Fernandez and television host and broadcaster Kim Atienza, the star-studded 9th Eddys will honor the year’s finest achievements in Philippine cinema while bringing together some of the industry’s biggest stars, filmmakers, and creative talents.

The awards show is directed by Calvin Neria.

Organized annually by SPEEd, The Eddys remains one of the country’s most respected award-giving bodies dedicated to recognizing excellence in Filipino filmmaking.

Joining the entertainment editors during the nominees reveal were singer Isha Ponti, young stars Shira Tweg and Khai Flores and Playtime host Sam Acosta.