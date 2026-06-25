Teen killed in Regada Festival stabbing

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – What was supposed to be a joyful celebration in Cavite City turned tragic when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death during the Regada Festival on Wednesday, June 24.

According to a report from the Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO), the victim’s uncle got into a heated argument with one of the suspects, identified only as alias John. The confrontation escalated into a fistfight.

The victim attempted to break up the fight, but a second suspect, alias Rick, allegedly struck him in the neck.

Authorities said the weapon used was an “unknown sharp object” that caused a “blunt laceration wound.”

The victim collapsed to the ground while alias Rick fled in an unknown direction.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Responding officers from the Cavite Component City Police Station arrested alias John.

The Cavite PPO told the Manila Bulletin that police are preparing inquest proceedings against him on Thursday, June 25.

A follow-up operation has been launched to locate and arrest alias Rick.