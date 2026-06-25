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Driver unharmed as car catches fire on Skyway

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A car bursts into flames on the Skyway near the Quezon Avenue exit in Quezon City on Wednesday night, June 24, sending thick smoke across the area. (Photo courtesy of Rodel Aparicio)

By Trixee Rosel

A car caught fire on the northbound lane of the Skyway near the Quezon Avenue exit on Wednesday night, June 24, startling motorists as flames and thick smoke rose from the roadway.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, authorities confirmed that the driver managed to escape unharmed. Nearby motorists also remained safe, though many reported feeling the heat as they passed the burning vehicle.

The Quezon City Fire Department said the fire was already extinguished when responders arrived. The vehicle was later cleared from the road, allowing traffic to return to normal.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but officials emphasized that no injuries were reported and all occupants were safe.

 

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