Man arrested after assaulting elderly jeepney passenger in Alabang

By Jonathan Hicap

Police arrested a man identified only as alias “Vincent” after he was caught on video assaulting jeepney passengers, including an elderly man, in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City on June 24.

The viral footage, uploaded by passenger Annà Rose Jumao‑as, showed the shirtless suspect boarding the jeepney with three companions.

He threatened commuters before attacking one of two elderly men who tried to shield fellow passengers.

Witnesses noted that the driver himself was around 70 to 80 years old, adding to the fear and vulnerability inside the vehicle.

Jumao‑as said the suspect even followed her after she alighted, forcing her to seek help from a nearby security guard.

While Vincent was apprehended the following day at Carzo Compound in Alabang, his three companions remain at large.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon has since ordered the Muntinlupa police to intensify patrols and security in Alabang to prevent similar incidents and reassure commuters of their safety.