Elias, father of Divine Adili, urges Blue Eagles to keep playing

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Elias Adili still found strength to encourage his son’s teammates to keep chasing their dreams despite the tragic incident they had all experienced in Ateneo’s team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

“My message to Ateneo, they should not relent in what they intend to do. And to the teammates, they should continue to play,” said Elias during an online interview with GMA’s Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS).

“I’m a fan of [the] Ateneo Blue Eagles. I am a fan because of Divine, I have the opportunity of seeing their members, their team. They play with one spirit. So I’m encouraging the teammates not to relent in their struggle, and I will be happy if they do,” he added.

The grieving father admitted the family is still devastated by the death of their son.

“I wasn’t myself. My wife and I were crying all day,” Elias stressed. “And we don’t have anybody with us, so we are in a very bad situation… In a very bad situation.”

Divine was repatriated back to Nigeria for his burial.

Elias recalled his son Divine, who played for New Era University during his high school days, as a friendly, devout, and honest person who was never afraid to express his feelings.

Divine alongside Rene Clert Baterbonia, who was laid rest last Wednesday, June 24, in his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, died last June 8.

Government agencies are still investigating the incident.