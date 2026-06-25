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Security guard arrested for child exploitation in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE — Police rescued three children, aged four to six, from online sexual exploitation in Bacoor and Silang, Cavite, during an operation led by the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center (PNP‑WCPC) on Monday, June 22.

Authorities arrested alias “Arnel,” a security guard and the victims’ former neighbor, after serving a court‑issued warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data.

Arnel now faces charges under the Anti‑Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Act and the Anti‑Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the arrest highlights intensified police efforts to protect children and ensure accountability for those who exploit them.

The rescued victims have been placed under proper care, while follow‑up investigations are underway to trace possible links and prevent further exploitation.

 

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