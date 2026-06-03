Probe sought on viral senior driver’s arrest in Taguig

The Southern Police District (SPD) has directed the Taguig police to conduct a thorough investigation into the arrest of a 76‑year‑old barangay driver by a police officer on June 2.

Netizens criticized the officer, who is assigned to the Police Regional Office 4A, after he handcuffed and arrested the driver following a traffic accident involving their vehicles in Barangay Bagumbayan, Taguig.

“Available evidence, including CCTV footage, witness accounts, and other relevant records, shall be gathered and evaluated as part of the investigation. The Southern Police District emphasizes that all police personnel are expected to observe professionalism, restraint, and respect for the rights and dignity of all individuals at all times,” the SPD said in a statement.

The incident went viral after digital creator Tenants Ray Rice uploaded the video to Facebook on June 2.

The footage showed the officer handcuffing the driver, forcibly pulling him, and placing him inside a vehicle.

As of 11:48 a.m. on June 3, the video had garnered 3.5 million views, more than 25,000 comments, and over 32,000 shares.

The SPD said the driver and the officer later settled the matter amicably at a police station.

It added that findings regarding the officer’s conduct will be endorsed to the Police Regional Office 4A.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and continued support for the Southern Police District and the Philippine National Police. We likewise remind everyone to exercise vigilance, responsibility, and discernment when posting, sharing, or commenting on content online to help prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure that public discussions remain guided by verified facts,” the SPD said. (Jonathan Hicap)