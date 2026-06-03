Girl, 3, killed in Silay e-bike-bus crash

BACOLOD CITY – A three‑year‑old girl lost her life after the electric bike (e‑bike) she was riding with her family was struck by a Ceres Liner bus in Silay City, Negros Occidental, on Monday, June 1. Her four‑year‑old cousin was also injured in the collision.

According to Police Lt. Col. Edison Garcia, chief of Silay police, the children were passengers on an e‑bike driven by their 33‑year‑old uncle.

As the vehicle attempted to turn left at the junction of Rizal Highway and Bangga Bulangan Road in Barangay 5, it was hit by the bus.

The impact was so severe that the three‑year‑old girl sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Her cousin survived but was hurt in the crash.

Investigators said the bus, driven by a 43‑year‑old man from Cadiz City, had been following a taxi when the taxi suddenly made a U‑turn.

In trying to avoid the taxi, the bus swerved and collided with the e‑bike carrying the children.

Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), operator of the Ceres Liner, has pledged to provide medical and burial assistance to the victims’ family.

The bus driver was released from police custody on Tuesday after no complaint was filed within the 18‑hour reglementary detention period, Garcia added. (Glazyl Masculino)