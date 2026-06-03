HeadlinesNews

Motorcycle riders assault motorist in Manila; manhunt launched

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Photos from Real Ryan and MPD)

Police are hunting two motorcycle riders who violently assaulted a motorist at an intersection in Sampaloc, Manila, before dawn on June 1.

Video footage captured the shocking attack at the corner of Florentino and Mercedes Streets in Barangay 519.

The victim, who had stopped at a red light, was suddenly struck on the head with a helmet by the motorcycle’s backrider. The rider then joined in, throwing punches at the motorist.

The assault forced the victim to flee, speeding away and even running a red light to escape his attackers.

The suspects were later seen leaving the area, counterflowing against traffic before turning into a nearby street.

CCTV footage earlier showed the two men entering Florentino Street against the flow of traffic, without helmets, before confronting the victim.

Barangay officials identified the rider as a resident of a neighboring barangay.

His relatives have reportedly expressed willingness to surrender him to authorities.

Investigators are also probing whether the confrontation stemmed from a road altercation, after the victim allegedly honked his horn at the suspects.

The Manila Police District said efforts are underway to track down the attackers, while reviewing CCTV and action camera recordings to build the case. (Diann Calucin)

House probe vs Leila slammed
Sustainable Tourism Triumphs in the Green Revolution
China mulls waiving of visas for Filipinos
Kosmas Pickleball Fest kicks off in Davao
Are we willing to take the risk?
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Girl, 3, killed in Silay e-bike-bus crash

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Girl, 3, killed in Silay e-bike-bus crash
Headlines News
Probe sought on viral senior driver’s arrest in Taguig
Headlines News
Clarkson shows love to fellow Filipino-American Harper ahead of Knicks-Spurs title clash
Basketball Sports
VP Sara defends Barzaga after House expulsion
Headlines News