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Brothers fight back robber in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police present the arrested suspect along with the recovered items, including an unlicensed UZI submachine gun with live ammunition, two motorcycles, assorted personal belongings, and the stolen cash seized during a holdup in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of the Quezon City Police District)

A 33‑year‑old robbery suspect was arrested after being overpowered by his intended victim and the victim’s brother during a holdup at a junk shop in Barangay Talipapa early morning on June 1.

Police said the suspect, known as “Rolando,” entered the shop armed with an unlicensed UZI submachine gun and forced the victim to hand over ₱1,500.

Instead of backing down, the victim resisted and called for help.

His brother, who was nearby, rushed in and together they fought back, managing to subdue the armed suspect despite the weapon.

The accomplice, who acted as lookout, fled on foot toward Mindanao Avenue before authorities arrived.

Responding officers from Talipapa Police Station 3 arrested Rolando at the scene and recovered the stolen money, the firearm loaded with 14 live rounds, two motorcycles, and other belongings.

Police confirmed the firearm was unlicensed. Rolando now faces charges of robbery with threat and intimidation, as well as violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591) and the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act (RA 11235).

Follow‑up operations are underway to capture his accomplice, “Alejo,” of Barangay Tandang Sora. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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