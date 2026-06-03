SportsTennis

Eala to face familiar rival Charaeva in second round of Birmingham Classic

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(File Photo / AP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala is facing a familiar rival in the second round of the WTA Birmingham Open after a strong start in Great Britain on Tuesday, June 2.

Fresh from a commanding 6-0, 6-2 opening round victory over Australian Priscilla Hon, the top seeded Eala is heavily favored to get past the unseeded Alina Charaeva.

Eala and Charaeva have already met twice in their pro careers. Six years ago in Spain, the Russian swept the then 15-year-old Filipina on clay in the W15 Melilla of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour.

Interestingly, it was only Eala’s second tournament in her pro career.

Then just last January, Eala and Charaeva met again at the WTA 125 Philippine Open where the Filipina won in straight sets.

Both players are seeing each other on grass for the first time, with the 24-year-old Charaeva coming off a 6-3, 6-1 first-round win over Greet Minnen.

On paper, Eala is favored in the matchup with her current world ranking at No. 37 compared to Charaeva’s No. 130.

Still, Charaeva appears dangerous.

Despite exiting in the first round qualifiers of the French Open last week, the Russian is coming off a semifinal finish at the WTA 125 Paris last month.

 

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