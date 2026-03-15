NLEX, Phoenix go 2-0

By REYNALD MAGALLON

LJ Gonzales and Robert Bolick took turns in delivering the killing blow as NLEX staved off Magnolia, 112-105 for a fiery 2-0 start to its PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup campaign at the Ynares Center Montalban on Sunday, March 15.

Bolick and Gonzales both had key plays down the stretch as the Road Warriors kept their heads above the water against the pesky Hotshots.

The veteran Bolick nailed a booming triple and then found Schonny Winston for another trey a few possessions after while Gonzales had a crucial steal that led to Cady Lalanne’s breakaway dunk that sealed the deal for NLEX.

Lalanne still led the scoring for NLEX with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks but he was saddled with foul trouble for the most part of the payoff period.

Bolick finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists while Gonzales had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Four other players chipped in double figures with JB Bahio and Schonny Winston also adding 14 apiece, Kevin Alas 13, and Anthony Semerad 11.

Noni Omot paced Magnolia with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Jerom Lastimosa fired 21 of his 23 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, Phoenix rode on a balanced attack and blasted Titan Ultra, 109-76, to pick up its second win in as many games.

Ricci Rivero and import James Dickey III led the charge for the Fuel Masters who led by as many as 35 points en route to the dominant victory that allowed them to join the Terrafirma Dyip as the unlikely leaders early in the season.

Rivero fired 18 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists while Dickey added 17 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks.