BasketballSports

Gilas Women bid WC hopes goodbye after blowout loss to South Korea

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Gilas Pilipinas bid its World Cup hopes goodbye after absorbing a 105-74 drubbing at the hands of South Korea in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon on Saturday, March 14.

Not even the 26-points explosion from Kacey Dela Rosa could spare the Nationals from absorbing another blowout as the Koreans booked their spots to the World Cup slated in Berlin.

Save for a 4-0 lead for Gilas, it was all South Korea from start to finish as they led by as many as 35 points behind their searing outside shooting that saw them drill a total of 19 triples.

Leeseul Kang led that three-point shootout, draining eight long bombs to finish with 24 points while five other players also reached double-figure scoring.

Dela Rosa added nine rebounds and three blocks while Janine Pontejos chipped in 13 points. Gilas remained winless through four outings in the qualifier.

The Nationals try to end their campaign on a high note when they close out the tournament against Colombia on Tuesday, March 17

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