Filipinas yield to Japan in AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarters

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team bowed out of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup after a 0-7 loss to two-time champion Japan in the quarterfinals at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, March 15.

The Filipinas held firm early — anchored by goalkeeper Nina Meollo — with a solid defensive stand but the relentless pressure from the Japanese finally paid off in the first-half stoppage time.

Mina Tanaka opened the scoring with a close-range header in the 45th minute before Toko Koga added another three minutes later, heading in from the top-left corner off an assist by Honoka Hayashi.

The Filipinas came out more aggressive on the attack at the start of the second half, but Japan soon found its rhythm. Remina Chiba, fresh off the bench, struck to the bottom left in the 65th minute before Manaka Matsukubo widened the gap with a right-footed shot in the 67th minute.

Not done yet, Koga completed a brace with a close-range header in the 76th minute, while Momoko Tanikawa struck in the 86th minute and Riko Ueki added another in the 90th to seal the win.

The win not only sent Japan through the semifinals against South Korea, but also secured them their 10th appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The South Koreans blanked Uzbekistan, 6-0, the other day.

The Filipinas, meanwhile, will battle against Uzbekistan in Thursday’s playoff with hopes of making their second straight appearance in the world stage.

Overall, Japan dominated possession with 85 percent, while firing 44 shots including 16 on target.