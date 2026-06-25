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Swift intel foils planned school shooting in Leyte

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY — Authorities successfully prevented a potential attack at Tolosa National High School in Tolosa, Leyte on Wednesday, June 24, after acting swiftly on intelligence reports involving a 14‑year‑old student.

Police Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy, director of PRO‑8, said teams from the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Leyte Provincial Police Office, and Tolosa Municipal Police Station immediately coordinated to verify the threat.

Investigators traced the source to a student identified as “Jaz,” who had created multiple Facebook accounts to post alarming statements that spread fear among parents and students.

The accounts were taken down once police engaged with her, and investigators confirmed there was no access to firearms, no accomplices, and no organized plan.

The motive was linked to personal and family issues, with the student reportedly influenced by the recent San Jose National High School in Tacloban tragedy.

Police stressed that the situation was contained before any harm could occur.

“Continuous monitoring and preventive measures are being undertaken to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, and the general public,” the Leyte Police Provincial Office assured.

Officials urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information online, and report any concerns directly to local police stations.

 

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