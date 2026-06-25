Isko: Manila fighting for a better future

By Diann Calucin

In his State of the City Address, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso emphasized that the capital is no longer struggling merely to survive but is now striving toward a brighter future.

Domagoso recalled inheriting ₱14.6 billion in unpaid obligations, including overdue bills to contractors and utilities, but said disciplined fiscal management has transformed debt into stability and stability into better services.

“Through disciplined fiscal management, we turned debt into stability, and stability into better service for every Manileño,” he declared.

A year into his term, business registrations surged by 332 percent, renewals rose by 105 percent, and private construction investments jumped from ₱2.7 billion under the previous administration to ₱9.3 billion.

He stressed that these gains reflect renewed trust in Manila: “Cities do not rise on resources alone; they rise on trust. When Manila regained trust, it regained its future.”

The city has already paid down ₱7.8 billion of its inherited debt, cleared ₱307 million in overdue utility payments, and improved revenue collection efficiency to 90.3 percent.

Social programs, including expanded school and nutrition initiatives, continue alongside fiscal recovery.

“Manila is no longer fighting for survival; Manila is now fighting for a better future,” Domagoso said as the city marked its 455th founding anniversary.

“Manila is moving forward to make the capital city great again.”