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Manila forms school safety task force following Tacloban shooting

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso delivers his State of the City Address (SOCA) at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, June 24. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

By Diann Calucin

Citing the urgent need to protect students, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the creation of the Manila School and Community Safety Task Force, a multi-agency body designed to prevent gun violence and mass-casualty incidents in schools.

The announcement came during his State of the City Address at the Quirino Grandstand on June 24, where Domagoso signed the directive officially titled the “Manila Schools Safety Initiative.”

The task force will coordinate efforts to eliminate illegal firearms, act on credible warning signs of violence, and strengthen school preparedness through emergency drills and standardized reporting protocols.

It will be chaired by the mayor or city administrator and include representatives from the Manila Police District, Schools Division Office, Social Welfare Department, Health Department, Disaster Risk Reduction Office, barangay leaders, private schools, parent groups, and youth organizations.

Under the order, police are directed to intensify operations against loose firearms and establish a Threat Monitoring and Assessment Desk, while schools must form safety teams, designate focal persons, and conduct regular emergency exercises.

A joint safety audit of all public schools is also mandated within 90 days.

Domagoso stressed the city’s prevention-first approach: “Remove illegal guns. Act on every warning sign. Prepare every school. Manila will not wait for a tragedy before taking action.”

Officials said the initiative underscores Manila’s shift toward proactive governance, prioritizing prevention and preparedness to safeguard students, educators, and communities.

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