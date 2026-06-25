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Financial dispute ends in tragedy at Marine base

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Marines guard the gates of a military camp in Zamboanga City following a shooting incident involving two colleagues on Tuesday. (Photo via Liza Jocson)

A marital dispute over money turned deadly inside the Marine Brigade Artillery Area (MBAA) Camp in Brgy. Cabatangan, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, June 23, leaving a Marine couple dead.

Investigators revealed that SSgt. Dante Santillan, 18th Marine Company in Zambales, and his wife SSgt. Julie Ann Arsaga Santillan, 37, liaison officer of the Field Artillery Battalion, had been arguing about whether to sell the family’s tricycle or secure a loan.

The disagreement escalated into unresolved financial issues, culminating in Dante allegedly shooting his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Julie Ann sustained fatal wounds to the head and body and died instantly at the scene.

Dante was rushed to a medical facility after suffering a gunshot wound to the head but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are treating financial problems as the key motive behind the incident, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) coordinating closely with military officials as the investigation continues. (Selena Atun)

 

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