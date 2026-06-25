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Drug-addicted son slaughters mom in Cotabato

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A tragic incident unfolded in Purok Mabuhay, Brgy. Kilagasan, Kabacan, Cotabato Province early Monday, June 22, when a drug-dependent son repeatedly and viciously stabbed his mother to death inside their home.

The victim, identified as “Floresma,” 59, a widowed mother, was brutally attacked by her son “Jay,” 36, who was reportedly under the influence of illegal drugs during the assault.

Neighbors and relatives said the two had a heated argument over money that escalated violently.

When they rushed to the house, they discovered Floresma lying lifeless on the kitchen floor, bearing multiple stab wounds to her neck, face, and shoulders. The suspect had fled the scene.

Kabacan Municipal Police launched a pursuit operation and later arrested Jay.

Authorities confiscated two knives, an ice pick, and a bolo believed to have been used in the attack.

Inside the suspect’s bedroom, investigators also found drug-use paraphernalia, reinforcing suspicions that the crime was fueled by substance abuse.

Jay is now under police custody and faces a formal charge of parricide. (Selena Atun)

 

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