Lagac, Paglalunan dominate in Mayor’s Cup jrs netfest

Miguel Lagac returned to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex with the same dominant form and unwavering resolve that defined his spectacular run here last February, sweeping two boys’ singles titles at the Mayor’s Cup Age Group Tennis Championships last Monday.

As the top seed in the 16-and-under division, Lagac shook off a gritty, opening-set challenge from Martin Paulsen before re-asserting his might to fashion a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Refusing to slow down, Lagac then moved up to the 18-and-U division, where he soundly trounced France Dilao, 6-2, 6-0, in the finals to pocket his second trophy of the day, replicating his identical twin-title feat at the Arcillas Cup five months prior.

With his latest triumphs, Lagac has cemented himself as a dominant force across two age groups halfway through the season with the rising Pasig tennis prodigy looking primed to get even better as the nationwide circuit progresses into its intensive second half.

Matching Lagac’s exploits on the girls’ side was Ella Mhae Paglalunan, who put on a clinic in perseverance and grit, ultimately sharing the tournament’s MVP honors with Lagac after capturing three separate titles.

In the 14-and-U singles finals, the top-ranked Paglalunan had to weather some anxious moments, engineering a brilliant comeback to rally past her No. 2-seeded doubles partner, Amanda Barrido, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The Gen. Trias, Cavite standout’s path to the 16-and-U crown was an even more dramatic display of giant-killing poise. Entering the bracket as the No. 8 seed, Paglalunan first benefited from a 1-0 (retired) victory over top-seeded Lilith Rufino in the quarterfinals. From there, she displayed relentless spunk, upending No. 4 Jasmine Solis, 6-2, 6-1, in the semifinals before blasting past No. 2 Vania Parawan, 6-1, 6-1, in the championship match.

Paglalunan completed her golden treble by teaming up with Barrido in the 18-and-U doubles as the duo held off Parawan and Michaela Suarez, 8-5, to claim the plum.

The girls’ 18-and-U singles division provided its own share of high-stakes drama. Muntinlupa’s Justine Casiller snared the coveted diadem in thrilling fashion, outlasting a resilient Parawan in a grueling three-set battle, 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, to earn her place at the top of the podium.

Several other young tennis prospects shone brightly in the two-week tournament hosted and sponsored by Sta. Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, including top-ranked Tyronne Caro of San Pedro City, who, after surviving a scary 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over No. 3 Jfsky Berille, recovered quickly to dominate Naithan Ilagan, 6-3, 6-2, in the boys’ 14-and-U finals.

Raven Licayan, also representing Gen. Trias, put on a steady performance to drub Rafael Cablitas, 6-2, 6-3, in the boys’ 12-and-U, while Lucena City’s Misty May Principe reigned supreme in the girls’ 12-and-U class, holding her nerve to edge out Margaret Abacan in a tight second-set tiebreaker, 6-3, 7-6(4).

The Group 2 tournament, presented by Dunlop, serves as a vital leg of the year-long, nationwide junior tennis circuit spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro. Supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf and Sports, and the Palawan Group of Companies, the circuit remains a cornerstone of grassroots youth sports development in the country, continuously providing a highly competitive arena for children while discovering and grooming raw talent for future national tennis pools.

The doubles courts saw intense rivalries and family chemistry on full display. In the boys’ 18-and-U doubles division, the sibling tandem of France and Frank Dilao showed excellent communication to edge out Shinglee Cai and Jairo Flores in a tightly contested 8-6 battle.

Meanwhile, the 14-and-U doubles titles were split in decisive fashion. The pair of Gabriel Cas and Raven Licayan ran away with the boys’ crown following an 8-2 victory over Angelo Alegria and Arkin Rescober. In the girls’ 14-and-U bracket, Beatrice Sicangco and Jasmine Solis teamed up seamlessly to overpower Riomy Ambrad and Brenna Paulino, 8-3.