Reaves secures 4-year, $185M deal to stay with Lakers

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

EL SEGUNDO, California (AP) — Austin Reaves is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year contract worth $185 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 24.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is not yet official for Reaves, who cements his status as one of the most successful undrafted players in recent NBA history with this contract.

Reaves is declining his $14.9 million player option for the upcoming season to reach this deal with the team that signed him out of Oklahoma after the draft in 2021. The shifty guard has grown into one of the NBA’s most effective scorers and playmakers, increasing his scoring average in every season of his five-year career.

The 28-year-old Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season despite missing two significant chunks of the year with injuries that followed him into the postseason. He has also developed a close bond with his Lakers backcourt partner, NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic.

Reaves would have been one of the NBA’s top free agents on the open market this summer. Instead, he remains firmly alongside Doncic while the Lakers and LeBron James determine their next steps. Los Angeles also has been discussing the future with impending free agents Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes during the exclusive negotiating window with a team’s own free agents.

After the Pacific Division champion Lakers’ season ended with a second-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder while Doncic was sidelined by a hamstring injury, general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear Reaves likely wasn’t going anywhere, saying the team and Reaves had both already essentially decided to work out an extension. Reaves grew up in Arkansas as a Lakers fan, and he is a fan favorite in Los Angeles.

“He started his journey here as a Laker, and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker,” Pelinka said. “And we feel the same way.”

The Lakers also formalized their draft-night trade on Wednesday, acquiring the rights to 24th overall pick Cameron Carr in a deal with the New York Knicks. Los Angeles gave up cash considerations and the draft rights to Spain’s Sergio De Larrea, who was picked by the Lakers with the 25th selection Tuesday night.

Carr, a 6-foot-5 wing who scored 18.9 points per game for Baylor last season, will wear No. 43 with the Lakers.