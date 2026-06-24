Binibining Pilipinas 2026 candidates on beauty beyond appearance

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Beauty queens are often seen as the embodiment of physical beauty. They are expected to be poised, polished, and picture-perfect, carrying the weight of society’s ideals of attractiveness on their shoulders.

But for the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2026, beauty means much more than what meets the eye.

Speaking on the sidelines of a recent event celebrating Binibining Pilipinas 2026’s continued partnership with Global Wellness and My Daily Collagen, several contestants shared their thoughts on how beauty standards have evolved, emphasizing that confidence, self-awareness, values, and personal growth matter just as much as physical appearance.

For Miss Zamboanga Zilanni Eve Rojas, beauty should never be confined to outward looks alone.

“Beauty should be something beyond mere appearance. Like being empowered or being confident,” she said.

Her view reflects a growing shift in how younger generations define beauty — one that places greater value on self-assurance and authenticity rather than traditional standards of appearance.

Miss Negros Occidental Elli Rose Elola believes beauty has significantly evolved over the years.

“The subject of beauty has evolved through the years. I personally don’t want it to merely be about the physical. You have to have brains, good values. I think beauty should emanate from within,” she said.

Elola stressed that intelligence, character, and integrity are just as essential in defining beauty. While physical appearance may draw attention, she said it is a person’s values that ultimately leave a lasting impression.

Miss Ilocos Sur Julie Mae Villanueva echoed this sentiment, highlighting self-acceptance in a time shaped by social media trends and pressure to conform.

“Rather than trying to impress others or strictly follow trends, defining beauty is about individual expression, confidence, and self-acceptance,” she said.

Her perspective reflects a growing awareness among young women navigating constantly shifting and often unrealistic beauty standards online.

The candidates’ insights align with a broader movement promoting self-love, confidence, and holistic well-being. Rather than focusing solely on external appearance, conversations around beauty are increasingly expanding to include mental wellness, personal growth, and character development.

As the Binibining Pilipinas 2026 coronation night approaches on July 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the candidates hope to use their platform to promote a more inclusive and meaningful definition of beauty — one that celebrates substance as much as style, and character as much as appearance.