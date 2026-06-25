UP completes UAAP cast for Filoil Preseason quarters as San Beda, Mapua score game-winners

Games Friday

1 p.m. – Mapua vs. San Sebastian

3 p.m. – Benilde vs. Arellano

5 p.m. – NU vs. Gilas Youth

University of the Philippines showed no signs of rust after manhandling also-ran Adamson, 69-53, Wednesday, June 24, in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Rey Remogat uncorked 11 of his 14 points in the Fighting Maroons’ 22-point fourth quarter explosion to turn the game from a tightly contested 47-43 affair to a decisive 68-51 advantage with a minute left to play.

He also had seven assists and three rebounds for State U’s fourth straight victory in its forst dip of action since returning from Canada.

“That’s not about just starting out well. Kailangan yung buong game, being able to be consistent, we have to work on that,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Migs Palanca added a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards off the bench, while Veejay Pre scored five of his nine points in UP’s fast start.

The win also completed the four teams from the UAAP Group which will advance in the crossover quarterfinals of this tilt which has Hanes, Buffalo’s Wings N Things, Wallem, BDO, Akari, Smart, Molten, Reyes Barbecue, Nature’s Spring, Tela.com Athletics, Brothers Burger, and Don Benito’s as sponsors.

National U (4-1), La Salle (4-1), and University of Santo Tomas (3-3) have already booked their ticket to the playoffs.

Ray Allen Torres paced the winless Soaring Falcons (0-4) with 18 points built on five treys, while Matty Erolon got 15 points from four three-pointers in the loss.

San Beda and Mapua also needed late game heroics to chalk up wins and boost their stocks in the NCAA Group.

Jomel Puno came to the rescue of the Red Lions, completing an alley-oop play from Dominic Sarigumba with 1.0 seconds left to stun winless Arellano, 76-75.

“The last play was for Jomel,” admitted coach Yuri Escueta. “I have to give it to Dom who gave an excellent pass to Jomel, and also Kai [Efron]’s backpick. Good execution in terms of the players.”

Puno fired 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists to lead San Beda to a bounce back win and improve its record to 6-1.

Bismarck Lina chipped in 11 points and six boards to make up for Aldous Torculas’ silent three-point showing.

T-Mc poured 22 points and three steals in the defeat as the Chiefs once again lost a close shave to fall down to 0-7.

It was Marc Igliane’s turn to do the same rescuing for the Cardinals this time out, scoring on a putback with 5.8 ticks on the clock to help Mapua subdue Emilio Aguinaldo College, 85-83.

That capped off his double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds to support MC Cuenco’s 21 points and four boards.

“It was a designed play for Cyrus, but the good thing is that we had a very good shot by Marcus [Nitura] and then we got the offensive rebound, and that’s history,” said coach Chito Victolero, whose side won four straight games to rise up to 5-1. “It’s an ugly win, but we’ll take it.”

Last game’s hero Yam Concepcion finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, as rookie Jamal Diaz delivered 13 points.

Jude Bagay led EAC (4-4) with 17 points as the Generals saw the end of their three-game win streak.

NCAA Group pacesetter Jose Rizal U also got back to its winning ways with a 78-69 hammering of cellar-dwelling San Sebastian.

Chris Hubilla flourished anew, leading the Heavy Bombers with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Allen Laurenaria led the starting unit with 13 points to rise up to 7-1.

Neil Castor’s 15 points was the only bright spot for the struggling Golden Stags (0-7), followed by Matthew Acosta’s 14 points and five boards.

The Scores:

First Game:

SAN BEDA 76 – Puno 17, Lina 11, Jamora 8, Sarigumba 8, Bonzalida 7, Marcelo 6, Dabao 5, Efron 4, Torculas 3, Jalbuena 3, Etulle 2, Songcuya 2, Culdora 0, Ugaddan 0, Ri. Calimag 0.

ARELLANO 75 – Ongotan 22, Geronimo 10, Abiera 8, Valencia 7, Borromeo 7, Camay 7, Vinoya 6, Ladica 3, Flores 2, Manansala 2, Langit 1, Demetria 0, Buenaventura 0, De Leon 0.

Quarters: 29-24, 44-43, 60-59, 76-75.

Second Game:

JRU 78 – Hubilla 17, Laurenaria 13, Mangubat 11, Salvador 9, Palis 7, Eligado 6, Garupil 5, Duque 4, Panapanaan 2, Peñaverde 2, Masiglat 2, Herrera 0, Castillo 0, Mejia 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 69 – Castor 15, Acosta 14, Gabat 8, Ynot 6, Ricio 5, Gomez de Liaño 5, Segovia 5, Muktimar 4, Barroga 3, Bacani 2, Kitane 2, Salvo 0, Cuya 0, Suico 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 38-38, 63-53, 78-69.

Third Game:

MAPUA 85 – Cuenco 21, Diaz 13, Igliane 13, Concepcion 11, S. Reyes 6, M. Nitura 5, Bernabe 4, L. Nitura 3, Sacro 3, F. Reyes 2, Callangan 2, Ryan 2, Timbol 0, Pascual 0, Liwanag 0.

EAC 83 – Bagay 17, M. Raymundo 16, Nunag 13, H. Raymundo 10, Shanoda 9, Oftana 6, Castillo 4, Bonus 4, Ochavo 2, Sealey 2.

Quarters: 15-18, 43-46, 60-67, 85-83.

Fourth Game:

UP 69 – Remogat 14, Palanca 12, Pre 9, Dimaculangan 9, Miles 7, Payosing 6, Bayla 5, Stevens 3, Alter 2, Briones 2, Yniguez 0, Poyos 0, Ogana 0.

ADAMSON 53 – Torres 18, Erolon 15, Cruz-Dumont 6, Fransman 4, Artango 3, Precious 2, Obusan 2, Edding 2, Anabo 1, Tumaneng 0, Perez 0, Medina 0, Sajili 0, Montebon 0, Demisana 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 38-28, 47-43, 69-53.