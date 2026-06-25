Teen flees lovers’ quarrel, mistaken for thief and robbed in San Juan

By Richielyn Canlas

A 17-year-old boy, mistaken for a thief, was robbed of his mobile phones by a man who joined barangay watchmen in chasing him in San Juan City on Tuesday, June 23.

Authorities said the incident began when barangay watchmen saw the teenager running in Barangay Kabayanan. Believing he was involved in a reported theft, they chased him.

When the boy eventually stopped, he explained that he had only left the area following an argument with his girlfriend.

While he was being questioned, a man unaffiliated with the watchmen allegedly took advantage of the situation, frisked the student, and stole his two mobile phones.

Thinking the man was part of the responding group, the victim did not immediately raise the alarm. He later told his mother, who sought help from the San Juan City Police Station.

Investigators confirmed with the watchmen that the suspect was not part of their team.

Police identified and located the man, who voluntarily went to the station for questioning.

Initially denying the theft, he later admitted to pawning the phones at separate establishments. The devices were recovered during a follow-up operation and returned to the victim.

The victim’s mother said she no longer intends to file a complaint against the suspect after the recovery.

“This case demonstrates how individuals can exploit confusion for personal gain. Prompt reporting enabled investigators to establish the facts, identify the suspect, and recover the property,” said National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin.

“We encourage the public to report incidents without delay so that appropriate action can be taken and the truth established,” he added.