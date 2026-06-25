San Juan City, LCP extend aid to quake-hit Mindanao

By Richielyn Canlas

The local government of San Juan has allocated ₱2 million in financial assistance to support rehabilitation and recovery efforts in General Santos City and Sarangani Province following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck on June 8.

Mayor Francis Zamora is set to personally turn over the aid on June 25, with General Santos City Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao receiving ₱2 million — ₱1 million from San Juan LGU and another ₱1 million from the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

Sarangani Province will receive ₱1 million from San Juan, to be accepted by Governor Rogelio “Ruel” D. Pacquiao.

Zamora will also visit Koronadal City, South Cotabato, to meet with Mayor Bing Pabi‑Araquil and Tacurong City Mayor Lina Montilla, where additional assistance will be turned over to Koronadal.

City officials emphasized that the financial aid is part of continuing humanitarian support efforts by San Juan and the LCP to help communities recover from recent calamities.