HeadlinesNews

San Juan City, LCP extend aid to quake-hit Mindanao

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
San Juan City and League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) allocate P3 million financial assistance for General Santos City and Sarangani Province. (Photo from Mayor Francis Zamora/Facebook)

By Richielyn Canlas

The local government of San Juan has allocated ₱2 million in financial assistance to support rehabilitation and recovery efforts in General Santos City and Sarangani Province following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck on June 8.

Mayor Francis Zamora is set to personally turn over the aid on June 25, with General Santos City Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao receiving ₱2 million — ₱1 million from San Juan LGU and another ₱1 million from the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

Sarangani Province will receive ₱1 million from San Juan, to be accepted by Governor Rogelio “Ruel” D. Pacquiao.

Zamora will also visit Koronadal City, South Cotabato, to meet with Mayor Bing Pabi‑Araquil and Tacurong City Mayor Lina Montilla, where additional assistance will be turned over to Koronadal.

City officials emphasized that the financial aid is part of continuing humanitarian support efforts by San Juan and the LCP to help communities recover from recent calamities.

Explain ‘buying spree’ of farm gear, former DA chief told
Nobleza: I’m a gov’t DPA vs ASG
VACC files complaint vs Lam
Pulong faces criminal raps, says evidence ‘fabricated’
Rescuers pull more bodies from rubble of Russian gas explosion
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Driver unharmed as car catches fire on Skyway
Next Article Teen killed in Regada Festival stabbing

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Teen killed in Regada Festival stabbing
Headlines News
Driver unharmed as car catches fire on Skyway
Headlines News
Man arrested after assaulting elderly jeepney passenger in Alabang
Headlines News
Elias, father of Divine Adili, urges Blue Eagles to keep playing
Basketball Sports