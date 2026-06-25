Weary Ginebra trio never saying no to Gilas call-up

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

Their bodies may have yet to recover from the grueling seven-game Finals series, and their minds probably haven’t gotten over the euphoria of winning a championship, but the Ginebra trio of Justin Brownlee, Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos proved ready to answer the Gilas call any time.

It’s only been a week since the trio played a vital role in ending the Kings’ three-year title drought, and now they are in Brisbane in Australia for the four-day training camp before the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

But that is certainly not an issue for the three.

“Unang una di ka makakapag-no pag tinawag ka ng Gilas Pilipinas para maglaro para sa bayan. There is no reason para magpahinga at hindi ilaban ito sa window na ito,” said Abarrientos.

“It’s always an honor to represent the country and put on the Gilas jersey. No matter how I’m feeling, I always find the energy,” echoed Brownlee.

The two formed a deadly one-two punch for Ginebra and they are now expected to spearhead the attack for the Nationals when they take on New Zealand and Australia.

Both players, however, had some aches here and there during the series but assured that they have plenty of gas left on their tanks.

“It is a great opportunity so if I’m hurting, if I’m feeling ill or whatever it is, I just want to be able to take advantage of the opportunity and just do my best. So I’m feeling good,” added Brownlee.

For Rosario’s part, meanwhile, he was finally called up to the main 12 after serving as a reserve through the first window. So the opportunity isn’t something he would pass up, even if it means delaying the celebration for the long coveted PBA championship.

“Sobrang blessed kasi i was part of Gilas in the past two windows ata as practice player and the callip ako sa final 12 isang malaking karangalan,” said Rosario.

“Medyo nag eenjoy pa ako icelebrate yung championship pero may call eh so kailangan ko muna yung celebration para magfocus sa preparation sa window,” he added.