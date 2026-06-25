PBA to adopt FIBA officiating, possession arrows for Govs’ Cup

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

The PBA is looking to adopt some of the FIBA rules in terms of its officiating for the upcoming season-ending PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

League commissioner Willie Marcial revealed that they have already discussed the changes, among which is the application of possession arrows in instances where ball possession is decided by a jump ball.

Marcial added that the new rules were already discussed to representatives of the teams during a coaches’ meeting last week.

The move is part of PBA’s effort to help Gilas Pilipinas particularly in making the adjustment to officiating in the international scene more seamless for the players.

“Magbabago tayo next conference ng tawagan, situational and fouls. Ganun ka-suporta ang PBA sa Gilas Pilipinas,” said Marcial who joined Gilas head coach Tim Cone and program director Alfrancis Chua and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy during the national team open practice on Monday, June 22.

Aside from the way fouls are called as well as the possession arrow, everything remained the same for the season-ending tournament which is expected to still adopt the group format where the teams are divided into two groups during the eliminations.

“Yung adjustment kasi talagang malayo. Every time we play (internationally), iba yung fouls dito (PBA), iba yung fouls doon (FIBA). We’re just adjusting in the middle of the game na,” echoed Chua.

“Minsan sobrang physical sila, minsan naman mahipan mo lang foul. So we need to adapt. We’re just thinking to at least help the players who are playing for Gilas,” he added.