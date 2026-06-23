‘We got scammed’: PBA motoclub cries foul

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The PBA motoclub was allegedly scammed in Poland where they are supposed to play an exhibition game.

In a video posted by its member and former PBA player Paul Artadi, the group claimed that they weren’t able to play the game after the Filipino organizer of the event failed to settle their talent fees.

“We got scammed. Big time!,” said Artadi who also apologized to the Filipinos who went to Warsaw just to see them play.

“Mula pa sa Warsaw. Bumili pa sila ng ticket pero wala. Nganga!,” said Artadi

“Hindi kami nakalaro kasi hindi kami binayaran ng talent fee so we are sorry. Pero walang may gusto, di ba?,” he added.

The PBA motoclub is composed of former PBA players who got into motorcycle vlogging. They eventually played in exhibition games in the provinces and other countries.

Artadi was with Jayjay Helterbrand, JC Intal, PJ Simon, Rico Maierhofer, Jerwin Gaco, and Ryan Araña in Poland.

In a separate post of Maierhofer’s wife, Jeck, she detailed how the former PBA players tried their best to at least give back to the support of the Filipinos overseas despite not being able to play.

Maierhofer initiated a meet-and-greet with him and Helterbrand, even giving away shoes and jerseys to the fans.

“Finally, to my husband na kahit kanina walang bayad nagsabi sya na magpakita sa fans at mag meet and greet nalang, nagpa-agaw pa sila ni JJ ng Nike shoes and jerseys,” wrote Jeck.

“Mga boys, Ryan, JC, PJ, Paul, Jerwin na game na game nag picture taking and signature kanina kahit walang bayad hinarap nila ang mga tao sa Poland! Bumyahe sila ng 5 hrs balikan sa Warsaw to Wroclaw total of 10 hrs! Mablebless kayo! Ang babait ng puso nyo!,” she added.