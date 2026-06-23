FootGolf guns for mainstream rise as Caliraya Springs hosts first tourney

More than 32 teams have already signed up for the Philippines’ first-ever FootGolf Tournament, a landmark event organizers hope will serve as the launching pad for the sport’s rise into the local sporting mainstream.

Registration remains open for the historic tournament scheduled on Sunday, June 28, at the Graham Marsh-designed course of Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna. Organizers are targeting a full field of 40 teams for the milestone event, with a double-barrel sequential tee-off set at 8 a.m.

The inaugural competition is expected to showcase the sport’s broad appeal and inclusivity, drawing participants from established football clubs and school varsity programs across three divisions – Open, College and High School.

Heading the roster are the National U Ladies Football Club, UPLB Mens Football Team, PEREF SouthRidge, Kampilan, Cherry Turf, Gold, Inter Manila, 202 Brigade, Lumban Police, Cavinti Police, SAF, Acquire Football Club, CSGSI Caddies Kids and Viloria.

Teams will consist of four players in a co-ed format, with the best three scores counting toward the team total. Competitors will play nine (9) for Juniors or 18 holes for high school, college and open division from designated tee boxes, aiming to complete the course in the fewest kicks possible.

Combining the precision and strategy of golf with the skill and flair of football, footgolf challenges players to kick a regulation football into a 21-inch cup in as few shots as possible. Now, after gaining popularity across Europe, the Americas and other parts of Asia, the fast-growing sport is set to make its official Philippine debut.

Despite its growing international following, footgolf has yet to establish dedicated courses in the Philippines. That is poised to change through the initiative of Caliraya Springs golf director Garry Viajante, a former collegiate football player who recognized the potential of the club’s expansive layout to accommodate the emerging sport.

Seeing an opportunity to maximize existing golf infrastructure while introducing a new recreational and competitive activity, Viajante envisioned Caliraya Springs as the ideal venue to spearhead footgolf’s local development.

Viajante believes footgolf can become a significant addition to the country’s sporting landscape, while also boosting sports tourism and recreation. Because the game can be played on existing golf courses without disrupting traditional golfers, he sees strong potential for both sports to thrive side by side.

The sport is recognized globally by the Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG), the international governing body that sanctions elite competitions and world championships patterned after professional golf tours.

Backing the pioneering tournament are Atlanta Land Corp, Caliraya Springs Golf Club Inc, Mountainlake Resort, Life Wave Philippines, Aquaterra Integrated Solutions Inc, Broadwide Industrial Trading, Integra RE Corporation, AdCon Energy, Province of Laguna and Municipality of Cavinti.

Under official rules, the player farthest from the hole takes the next kick, the Size 5 football must be played as it lies, and hazard penalties result in a one-stroke addition to a player’s score.

Unlike traditional golf, footgolf courses feature shorter distances, with holes typically ranging from about 50 yards for a par-3 to more than 250 yards for a par-5. Success therefore depends less on power and more on accuracy, touch, strategy and course management.