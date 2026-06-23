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Tricycle driver hit by stray bullet in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The victim undergoes medical examination after being hit by a stray bullet in Tondo, Manila. (Photo from MPD)

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Barangay 121, Tondo, Manila, where 27‑year‑old Edmond Dagpin was struck by a stray bullet.

According to initial reports, Dagpin, a tricycle driver, was walking along Pavia Street corner Madrid Street at around 4:30 a.m. on June 20 when he saw a man holding a firearm and cautioned him to be careful.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly fired the weapon toward a wall, causing the bullet to ricochet and hit Dagpin.

He was rushed by his live‑in partner to Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center, where he remains under medical observation.

The police are still investigating the incident. (Mandie Asejo)

 

 

 

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