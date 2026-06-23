VP Sara’s camp dismisses concerns on witness lists

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team on Tuesday, June 23, downplayed concerns over alleged overlaps in witness lists for her impeachment trial, stressing that both the prosecution and defense are entitled to select their own witnesses and evidence.

Defense spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa dismissed the issue of “mirroring” or “adopting” witnesses as misplaced, noting that both sides had independently submitted their pre‑trial briefs.

He emphasized that choosing witnesses and documents is a prerogative of each camp, and the defense is prepared to respond if the prosecution formally raises objections before the impeachment court.

Poa reiterated that the defense supports witness disclosure, pointing out that both parties need adequate preparation time.

He noted that the defense itself had requested information on the order of trial and sequence of witnesses to ensure readiness for all parties, including senator‑judges.

He further underscored the importance of evidence‑marking, describing it as a crucial step to guarantee the orderly conduct of the trial.

Poa explained that the process is standard practice in both impeachment proceedings and regular courts.

While acknowledging the large volume of documents under review, Poa said the defense remains confident that the pre‑trial conference will proceed smoothly, downplaying concerns raised by the prosecution and reiterating that the proceedings have so far been orderly.