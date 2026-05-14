PNP raises highest security alert status after Senate gunfire incident

Police forces across the country were placed under highest security alert status following the incidents inside the Senate building where gunshots were heard in relation to the alleged attempt to arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the full alert status took effect after the gunfire incident at the Senate on Wednesday night.

“As part of standard security protocols and public safety measures, alert status was raised to FULL ALERT STATUS effective 8:30 PM, May 13, 2026,” Tuaño said.

He said security monitoring and police presence in the vicinity of the Senate premises were also intensified amid the ongoing investigation on what really happened inside the building.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) denied deploying its agents to the Senate to implement the arrest order against dela Rosa.

On the other hand, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the shots heard did not come from the policemen, saying he is 100 percent sure about it.

The PNP said it is currently verifying the incident.

“PNP personnel remain deployed in the area to maintain peace and order while assessment and coordination continue,” said Tuaño. (Aaron Recuenco)