Capital1 shocks the League, Lands MVP Gandler and Santos in blockbaster move

In one of the biggest offseason moves in recent Premier Volleyball League (PVL) history, the Capital1 Solar Spikers officially welcomed 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player Vanie Gandler and 2025 PVL On Tour MVP Erika Santos — two of the league’s biggest stars today.

Fresh off one of the strongest seasons of her career, Gandler captured her first PVL All-Filipino Conference MVP award after finishing with 209 total points, including 182 attack points, while also ranking among the conference leaders in spiking, serving, and receiving. Capital1 hopes that Gandler’s leadership and offensive firepower can impact the team this upcoming season.

Opposite hitter Santos also proved to be one of the league’s most reliable offensive weapons. After winning the 2025 PVL On Tour MVP award, Santos carried her strong form into the 2026 All-Filipino Conference where she finished with 139 total points and top in spiking efficiency. Known for her explosive attacks and ability to deliver in crucial moments, Santos adds composure and veteran presence to the Capital1 lineup.

The duo now joins reigning 2026 PVL Rookie of the Year and Best Outside Hitter Bella Belen to form what could become one of the PVL’s most explosive and high-powered offensive cores entering the new season.

Sisters and team owners Milka and Mandy Romero continue to make bold moves in building a roster capable of competing at the PVL.

“We never expected to get two of the top players in the PVL. Sobrang malaking bagay nito for Capital1, and we truly believe this trio — Gandler, Santos, and Belen — can make a major impact for the team and for our fans,” said Milka Romero.

Mandy Romero added, “We are very excited to watch Gandler and Santos play for Capital1. We hope fans continue to grow with us and be part of this journey.”

From being one of the PVL’s newest teams to now assembling a roster headlined by league MVPs and rising superstars, the Capital1 Solar Spikers are quickly emerging as one of the most exciting teams to watch in the PVL.