Senate to convene as impeachment court next week

The Senate will convene as an impeachment court on Monday, May 18, for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano announced.

Cayetano said on Thursday, May 14, that the chamber will begin impeachment proceedings following its receipt of the Articles of Impeachment from the House of Representatives the previous night.

In a correspondence to House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy, Cayetano confirmed receiving the Articles of Impeachment and stated that the Senate would convene “immediately” as an impeachment court.

He added that he had already directed the Senate Secretariat to include the Articles of Impeachment for referral, with the trial set to begin next week or “at the soonest possible time.”

“Sa Monday, nasa order of business ’yun,” Cayetano told reporters.

He said he does not expect any delay in the start of the trial, as the majority has agreed to follow existing impeachment rules, unless the minority proposes amendments.

“If everyone agrees on the rules, I do not see any reason why we cannot convene on Monday,” Cayetano said.

The House of Representatives, voting 257-25-9, impeached Duterte for alleged unexplained wealth, misuse of confidential funds, bribery, and grave threats against President Marcos and the First Lady.

Cayetano, who assumed the Senate presidency on Monday, May 11, after a surprise leadership shakeup, said he is working to unify the chamber as it continues to deal with the fallout from Wednesday night’s chaos.

Senators and several Senate employees were caught in an alleged exchange of gunfire between government agents and members of the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), stemming from rumors of an arrest attempt against Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, returned to the Senate on Monday after six months of absence to vote in the leadership change.

He reportedly stayed inside the compound until early Thursday morning, before allegedly slipping out following the disturbance.

“Again, I’m trying to get a united Senate. The attack that happened here was unprecedented,” Cayetano said.

“First, on Monday, a senator was pursued inside the Senate. An OSAA member was assaulted, and then there was an armed attack—unprecedented events,” he added.

“So I’m trying to unite the senators and our people by simply following the law, the Constitution, our rules, and what is right,” Cayetano emphasized. (Joseph Pedrajas)