NBI says Senate must account for Bato’s whereabouts

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) emphasized that the Senate should explain how Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa left its premises—if indeed he did—and why he was allowed to go despite the existence of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said they are still verifying reports of Dela Rosa’s alleged departure, noting that the matter should be addressed directly by the Senate Secretary General and the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA).

“We have yet to validate the report. It would be better if that question is addressed to the Senate, the Office of the Secretary General, and OSAA, because they are the ones who know if there was an actual incident being reported on social media,” Matibag said in a Malacañang press briefing.

Rumors circulated online that gunfire at the Senate on Wednesday night was a diversion to facilitate Dela Rosa’s escape.

These were dismissed when he was later seen inside the building, but speculation resurfaced Thursday morning that he left past 2 a.m. accompanied by another senator.

Matibag explained that while the NBI attempted to enforce the ICC warrant, they withdrew in deference to the Senate’s protective custody order over Dela Rosa, as well as the pending petition before the Supreme Court seeking a temporary restraining order.

He said the bureau chose to respect the judicial process, even though no TRO had been issued.

“There is an order from the Supreme Court for concerned parties to respond in 72 hours. We believe that is a short period of time, so we decided to wait for the decision and direction of our court,” Matibag said.

With renewed rumors of Dela Rosa slipping out of the Senate, Matibag underscored that the responsibility lies with the chamber.

“If you recall, our senators said that Senator Bato is under Senate protective custody, right? And that is our consideration in not pursuing the enforcement of the arrest warrant,” he said.

“And I also made a statement before that in the event Senator Bato’s attendance is required in any court, it is their responsibility to present him,” Matibag stressed. (Aaron Recuenco)