Impartial probe ordered into Senate shooting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that the probe into the alleged shooting at the Senate is conducted truthfully and impartially.

The directive was issued during a Palace meeting on Thursday morning, May 14, with NBI Director Melvin Matibag and PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez, following the gunfire incident inside the Senate on Wednesday night.

According to Matibag, the President instructed investigators to uncover the facts and hold accountable those responsible.

“Ensure that the investigation is truthful and impartial, and that it reveals who truly failed in their duties and who should be held accountable,” Marcos told them, as relayed by the NBI chief.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro reiterated that no government entity ordered the arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who faces charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

She also clarified that there was no assault, countering claims that senators were under attack.

Castro explained that NBI agents were deployed to assist the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in securing the bridge connecting its offices to the Senate.

She added that the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) fired the first warning shot, prompting an NBI agent to respond with another warning shot.

“There will be no cover-up in this investigation. The new Filipino is for truth, not for cover-ups,” Castro emphasized. (Betheena Unite)