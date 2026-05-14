DICT warns vs disinformation, violence online amid Senate shooting

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has warned netizens against exploiting the gunfire incident at the Senate to incite violence or spread disinformation on social media and other digital platforms.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said he has directed the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), headed by Renato “Aboy” Paraiso, to monitor posts and content intended to mislead the public about the issue.

“We are actively monitoring social media posts and content that are intended to stir violence. In times of tension and fear, there is no room for fake news and unverified information,” Aguda said.

He noted that authorities are specifically scanning for edited videos and posts deliberately designed to sow fear and confusion among the public.

Aguda warned that individuals who attempt to take advantage of the situation will be held accountable under the full force of the law.

“We will not tolerate these illegal activities in cyberspace,” he stressed.

The DICT chief also urged the public, especially netizens, to be cautious of fake news and to act responsibly when sharing unverified posts and content. (Aaron Recuenco)