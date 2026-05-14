Marcos: Senate shooting not government’s doing

Hours after gunfire erupted inside the Senate on Wednesday night, May 13, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed that the incident was not carried out by any government entity and denied that authorities were ordered to arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a four-minute video message, Marcos clarified that neither the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) nor any other government agency was behind the disturbance.

“Wala pong instruction kahit na kanino na huliin si Senator Bato,” he said, adding that uniformed personnel seen inside the Senate were simply those assigned to secure the building.

The President explained that Philippine National Police (PNP) officers, Marines permanently stationed at the Senate, and members of the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) were the ones present during the lockdown.

He emphasized that no outside military or NBI operatives entered the premises.

Marcos recounted that he had already instructed NBI Director Melvin Matibag to withdraw personnel from the Senate as early as 4 p.m., following the Supreme Court’s decision not to issue a temporary restraining order on the ICC warrant.

After the gunshots were reported, Marcos again confirmed with Matibag that the NBI had not returned.

Urging the public to remain calm, Marcos insisted: “Hindi po gobyernong gumawa nito. Walang pumasok na taga-labas na sundalo, militar, o NBI sa Senado.”

He assured that authorities are investigating who attempted to enter the Senate and fired the shots, and vowed to uncover whether the incident was a simple encounter or an attempt to destabilize the situation.

The President said he has spoken with Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to coordinate reports and gather evidence.

“Kalma lamang po,” Marcos told the public, promising that the government itself would never orchestrate such an incident. (Betheena Unite)