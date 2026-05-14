NBI driver arrested after Senate shooting – SPD

The Southern Police District (SPD) confirmed that its personnel arrested a man accused of firing shots inside the Senate building on Wednesday night, May 13, amid the chaos surrounding Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

The shooting occurred at about 7:50 p.m., while SPD officers responded at around 10:20 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Mel Aragon, 44, a driver at the National Bureau of Investigation.

He allegedly fired shots that caused panic before being subdued by members of the Senate Security Detachment.

Security measures were immediately implemented in the Senate following the incident, and police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

The SPD reported that, at the time of the incident, no injuries or casualties were recorded.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) from the National Capital Region Forensic Unit, together with the SPD Forensic Unit, were requested to conduct examinations.

The District Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit of the SPD, along with SOCO, carried out bomb threat inspections and security sweep operations.

Aragon will face complaints for violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), alarms and scandals, grave threats, direct assault, and breaches of Senate security regulations. (Jonathan Hicap)