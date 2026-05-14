CEU stamps class in UCAL men’s 3×3 basketball

Less than a month after regaining its basketball crown, Centro Escolar University displayed its championship pedigree once again to likewise reign in the 3×3 competition of the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 on Tuesday, May 12, at the Manila Central University Gym in Caloocan.

With Kurt Miranda leading the assault, the Scorpions outplayed the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 21-14, to become the second school to win the 3×3 title after University of Batangas last season.

Quick as lighting, Padilla erupted for 10 points while Renz Bernardo ably backed him up with seven points and Nexel Aguillo contributing 3 points.

Joey Omaga paced the PWU Patriots with 6 points.

Tournament Director Horacio and CFO Berrnard Yang awarded the championship trophy to the new champions.

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas salvaged third after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 21-16.

The schedule of the esports, the seventh and final event of the fastest growing league, will be finalized on Friday with the UB Brahmans determined to keep their crown.

Backing the league are Smart Sports, Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond, and Undfitd Sportswear.