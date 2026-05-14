Caloocan takes solo lead; Abra, Cebu dispatch foes

Streaking Caloocan trounced Iloilo, 121-49, on Wednesday, May 13, and grabbed the solo lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Powered by Jeff Manday, the Batang Kankaloo stormed ahead, 72-34, after three quarters and continued the onslaught in the fourth to notch their seventh straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Caloocan towed Gensan (6-0) and Quezon Province (4-0) in the race for playoff berths.

Manday pooled 37 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals to run away with the SportsPlus best player award.

Jeramer Cabanag and Paul Casin posted 13 points and 2 rebounds each for the Batang Kankaloo, who drew 8 points each from Dom Escobar, Eric Camson and Jammer Jamito.

“We are gaining chemistry through our practices,” said Manday.

The hapless United Royals tumbled to 1-6 as only EJ Perez, with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, and Carl Sumalacay, with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, hit their stride.

Cebu clobbers Sarangani

The Cebu Greats sustained their climb with a 109-94 victory over the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins in the second game.

With high-flyer Mark Meneses chalking up 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, Cebu cruised to its third straight win and improved its record to 5-2.

Wowie Escosio supported Meneses with 14 points and 9 rebounds, and so did homegrown Kint Ariar, with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Other Greats who shone were Simon Camacho with 9 points and 10 rebounds, Dhon Reverente with 9 points and 7 rebounds, and Paul Desiderio with 9 points.

Sarangani, which suffered its fifth straight defeat after an initial win, drew 22 points and 6 rebounds from Danny Marilao, 17 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Leland Estacio, 15 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds from Yvan Ludovice, 11 points and 18 rebounds from Larce Sunga, and 11 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Migs Pascual.

Abra wins as Figuera shines in debut

Defending champion Abra Solid North fielded in coveted recruit Jake Figueroa for the first time and reaped immediate dividends with a 113-75 demolition of Imus Yangkee in the opener.

The 6-foot-3 Figueroa, who had stints with the National University Bulldogs in the UAAP and in the Korean Basketball League, posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in 16 minutes and 22 seconds of play to lift Abra’s slate to 4-1.

Kascius Small-Martin backed Figueroa with 15 points, 6 assists and 2 steals, followed by Drex Delos Reyes, with 14 points, 4 blocks, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Shaun Ildefonso, with 12 points and 2 rebounds, and homegrown Jay Yutuc, with 10 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Comfortably ahead, 28-10, the Weavers padded the lead to 46-13 after an 18-3 tear, 10 by Shaun Ildefonso, who made up for the absence of his injured younger brother Dave.

Other Weavers not included in the submitted roster were Raven Gonzales, DJ Fenner and Tucker Molina.

Imus, which tumbled to 2-5, got 14 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Ralph Robin, 12 points and 4 rebounds from Eroll Soriano, and 12 points, 3 assists and 2 steals from Janjan Salazar.

Medillo bags P200,000 in SportsPlus Clutch Time Challenge

Meanwhile, Arvie G. Medillo drilled in his third halfcourt shot at the 45th second buzzer to win P200,000 in the SportsPlus Clutch Time Challenge held at the halftime break of the Abra-Imus tussle. Medillo said he would use the money for house needs, a small business, and education savings.

The MPBL goes to the Novadeci Sports Complex for the first time on Thursday, featuring games between Zamboanga SiKat and Pasay at 4 p.m., Gensan and Ilagan at 6 p.m., and host Quezon City and Valenzuela at 8 p.m.