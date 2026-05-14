Green, Lady Archers near UAAP golf sweep

TAGAYTAY – Perry Bucay weathered a shaky round with a gutsy stretch-run recovery, keeping a firm grip on the individual lead even as UP’s Joshua Buenaventura stormed back into contention in the rain-hit third round of the inaugural UAAP Season 88 Golf Tournament at Tagaytay Midlands here on Wednesday, May 13.

Despite struggling with a 76, Bucay stayed on top with a 54-hole aggregate of 219 as De La Salle University moved closer to a historic sweep of all four titles in golf’s first-ever appearance in the UAAP calendar as a demonstration sport.

What once looked like a looming La Salle 1-2 finish, however, has turned into a compelling final-round showdown.

Buenaventura fired a gritty 73 to pull within three shots at 222, setting up a high-stakes duel with Bucay in Thursday’s final 18 holes. La Salle’s Zach Castro, who started the day just two shots behind Bucay, slipped after a 78 but remained in the thick of the race at 223.

With only four strokes separating the top three contenders, the battle for the historic individual crown is expected to go down to the final putt on the demanding Midlands layout, where danger lurks on nearly every hole.

Still, Bucay remained confident heading into the final day.

“I just want to finish the job,” said Bucay, whose focus is fixed not only on capturing the individual title but also on steering La Salle to team supremacy.

The Taft-based squad remained in command of the team race after posting a third-round 233 behind Bucay, Castro and Zedi Lagman’s 79 for a 673 total, 19 strokes ahead of UP.

La Salle also continued to assert its dominance in both the individual and team competitions in the ladies division, underscoring the strength and consistency of a golf program that has been meticulously built over the past several years.

With the Lady Archers firmly in control, the school now stands on the brink of a historic sweep – poised to become the first UAAP golf program to capture championships in all categories contested.

The Fighting Maroons made a strong push with a 226 built around Buenaventura’s 73, Miggy Roque’s 75 and Emilio Carpio’s 78, but could only trim the gap to 692 entering the final round of the milestone event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Wilson Philippines and Akari.

Ateneo also shot a 233 to stay third at 704, highlighted by Juan Escano’s impressive 74 after earlier rounds of 80 and 86. Glenn Unabia added a 77 while Schmuel Tan shot an 82.

University of Santo Tomas stood at 743 after a 231, while Adamson totaled 1110 following a 370.

Despite a shaky stretch on Nos. 13 and 14, La Salle’s Bucay remained firmly in control of the championship, leaning on his poise and late-round recovery to stay on track for both the individual crown and a possible team triumph for the Green Archers.

“I was hitting and putting better today compared to yesterday, but the only thing that went wrong were on Nos. 13 and 14, which I messed up,” said Bucay, referring to a costly double bogey and triple bogey, respectively.

“But it happens sometimes when you get a mental block over a stretch of holes. I just tried to stay composed and finish strong. Luckily, I birdied No. 16 and closed with two pars,” he added.

Bucay, however, rued a missed opportunity on the par-5 18th, which he reached in two but settled for par after the closing downpour appeared to disrupt his rhythm and momentum.

In the ladies division, La Salle’s Julia Lua battled through tough, rain-soaked conditions over the final nine holes and, despite a shaky finish, managed to reclaim the solo lead after teammate Alexa Dacanay also stumbled coming home in a separate flight.

Lua carded an 85 for a 250 total, holding a slim one-stroke advantage heading into the final round.

Dacanay had caught Lua at 33-over overall with just three holes remaining but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 for an 83 and a 251 aggregate, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown between the teammates for the individual crown.

Despite the tense battle for the individual title, the Lady Archers remained firmly in control of the team competition, carrying a commanding 15-stroke lead over Ateneo entering the final round.

Counting Jasmine Yusay’s 97, La Salle carded a 265 for a three-day total of 788. Ateneo, meanwhile, turned in a 270, including a 91 from Simi Tinio and a 96 from Andie Joson, for an overall score of 803.

UP posted a 279, highlighted by an 87 from Ava Heredia and identical 96s from Annika Gozum and Charlizze Yau, for an 855 total. UST and Adamson, meanwhile, tallied 317 and 370 for 969 and 1,113, respectively.

“I had a more difficult time reading the greens, and when it rained at the back nine, we had to stop play. I lost my momentum as I struggled on the greens,” said Lua, who turned in a 43-42 card.

Heavy rains disrupted play at the back nine, forcing a temporary suspension and making conditions even more challenging for the field. The wet course affected rhythm and shot execution at a crucial stage of the round.

Lua appeared headed for a comfortable lead after birdying No. 13, but the La Salle ace unraveled late, dropping six strokes over her final five holes to leave the door open for the rest of the field.

However, Dacanay was unable to capitalize as the difficult conditions also took their toll on her closing stretch. After drawing level with Lua, she faltered with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17, slipping back into solo second.

Still within striking distance is Ateneo’s Monique Mendoza, who also fired an 83 for a 255 total to remain in contention heading into the final round and threaten La Salle’s dominance in the inaugural staging of UAAP golf.

“We’ll try to finish strong, keep the adrenaline up and do our best,” said Lua.

And while a heated duel with Dacanay looms for the individual championship, Lua insisted she feels no added pressure.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I just want to come into the final round with confidence. I know that I will do my best,” said the inaugural IIT individual titlist.