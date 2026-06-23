GM Eugene Torre continues to champion discipline, life lessons through chess

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Fifty-two years ago, Eugene Torre waged a gallant fight and successfully put the Philippines on the global chess map after winning a silver medal in the Chess Olympiad in Nice, France, a feat that led him to earning the coveted Grandmaster title.

Now at 74, Torre remains sharp as he continues his mission in life — to champion discipline and life lessons through chess.

For that, friends at Mapua gathered and contributed for the staging of Dr. Eugene Torre Rapid Chess Cup at Mapúa University Gymnasium in Intramuros, Manila on Saturday, June 27.

Mapua was once a powerhouse in chess having produced the likes Torre and Rodolfo Tan Cardoso, the first-ever Asian to secure an International Master.

The event, now on its third edition, according to Torre is to promote the sport and improve, not only as a woodpusher, but also as a person.

“Well, siyempre, unang-una masaya ako na na-officiate ang chess, and hopefully, maka-discover tayo ng mga exceptional talents… More than discovering of talents, siyempre ang importante, hopefully, mas marami tayong ma-inspire at ma-encourage maglaro ng chess” said Torre during Tuesday’s PSA Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“At hopefully, ma-apply sa buhay,” he added. “‘Yan ang parati kong sinasabe kung sakali mayroong mag-champion at maging sa successful sa chess, bonus na lang ‘yon. Ang pinaka importante na through ma-promote ang discipline at ma-apply sa buhay… in sports in general.”

The upcoming competition this weekend is only limited to 100 participants – though it had 500 and 200 participants in its previous installments – and is exclusive only for students, alumni, admin, faculty, and staff of Mapua

There are only 50 boards in the fray to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fil-Chi Alumni Association. Also the meet gives away cash prizes, special awards, including top alumni, female, junior and senior, and trophies for the big winners.

All participants must be a member of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) while the registration, which ended today, is free.

“We would like to thank PSA for this opportunity for us to inform everyone that we have our June 27 chess tournament in honor of Eugene Torre,” said Engr. Elias Ang, former Fil-Chi president and now trustee.

“Mapua holds the most unparalleled, legendary heritage in Philippine chess,” said Salazar. “Three chess icons, Basta po chess, tatlo silang nangaling sa Mapua.”

The one-day competition which begins at 1 p.m. will be sanctioned by the NCFP and International Chess Federation (FIDE).